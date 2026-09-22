Vibe Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu's Comedy Film Sees 70% Drop, Collects ₹90 Lakh

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Vibe, starring Kunal Khemu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir, was released in theatres on September 18. The film has received mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Vibe earned Rs 90 lakh net in India on Day 4 (first Monday) from 2,609 shows. This represents a 70% drop from its Rs 3 crore net collection on Sunday. The film’s four-day India net total stands at Rs 8.35 crore while its India gross is Rs 10 crore. Overseas collections of Rs 25 lakh on Monday have taken the overseas gross to Rs 1.50 crore, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 11.50 crore.

Vibe Budget

With reports putting the film’s production budget at around Rs 35 crore, the Day 4 number can be described as weak in relation to the budget.

Vibe Story

The film follows two clueless best friends whose lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally uncover a terrorist plot. What follows is a chaotic and comedic adventure as the duo finds itself caught in situations far beyond their understanding. Despite its unusual premise and comic approach, Vibe has received a mixed response from audiences.

Vibe Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Vibe and wrote, "Vibe is enjoyable in parts, especially during its first half, and Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make the journey watchable. But the stretched second half and uneven writing take away from the overall experience. If you skip Vibe, you aren’t really missing out on something extraordinary. But if you enjoy commercial entertainers with a mix of action, comedy and drama, you may find a few entertaining moments here."