Vibe Box Office Collection Day 3: Kunal Kemmu And Sparsh Shrivastava's Film Records 9.1% Jump, Total India Net At ₹7.45 Crore

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Kunal Khemu’s latest directorial Vibe is showing signs of growth at the box office, but its Day 3 performance remains modest. The film was released in theatres on September 18 and has received mixed responses from audiences and critics. The film is written, produced and directed by Kunal Khemu, who also stars alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir, who makes her debut with the film.

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Vibe collected an estimated Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 3, across 2,839 shows. The film recorded a 9.1% increase compared with Day 2, when it earned Rs 2.75 crore net. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at approximately Rs 7.45 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 8.94 crore.

Vibe Budget

Reports state that Vibe has been made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, and while the Day 3 growth is a positive sign, the overall numbers are still on the lower side considering the reported production budget.

With the crucial weekday period ahead, the film will need sustained collections and stronger growth to make significant progress toward recovering its reported Rs 35 crore budget.

Vibe Story

The film follows two clueless best friends whose lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally uncover a terrorist plot. What follows is a chaotic and comedic adventure as the duo finds itself caught in situations far beyond their understanding. Despite its unusual premise and comic approach, Vibe has received a mixed response from audiences.

Vibe Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Vibe and wrote, "Vibe is enjoyable in parts, especially during its first half, and Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make the journey watchable. But the stretched second half and uneven writing take away from the overall experience. If you skip Vibe, you aren’t really missing out on something extraordinary. But if you enjoy commercial entertainers with a mix of action, comedy and drama, you may find a few entertaining moments here."