Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta's Film Gets A Boost After Slow Start, Earns ₹2.65 Crore

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, his second directorial venture after Madgaon Express, opened to a modest response at the box office. The comedy, which has been produced, written, directed and headlined by Kemmu, features Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in key roles, with Sharmila Tagore making a cameo. The film has received a mixed response from audiences.

Vibe Day 2 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, Vibe witnessed a significant jump in collections on Day 2. The film earned Rs 2.65 crore net in India across 2,979 shows on Saturday, registering a 55.9% growth from its Rs 1.70 crore net collection on Day 1. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 4.35 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 5.22 crore.

Vibe Story

The film follows two clueless best friends whose lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally uncover a terrorist plot. What follows is a chaotic and comedic adventure as the duo finds itself caught in situations far beyond their understanding. Despite its unusual premise and comic approach, Vibe has received a mixed response from audiences.

Vibe Budget

The Day 2 growth is certainly a positive sign for Vibe, but the overall collections remain modest when viewed against its reported budget of Rs 35 crore. After two days, the film has recovered only a fraction of its reported production cost, meaning it will need stronger collections over the coming days to build momentum and improve its box office prospects.

Vibe Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Vibe and wrote, "Vibe is enjoyable in parts, especially during its first half, and Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make the journey watchable. But the stretched second half and uneven writing take away from the overall experience. If you skip Vibe, you aren’t really missing out on something extraordinary. But if you enjoy commercial entertainers with a mix of action, comedy and drama, you may find a few entertaining moments here."