Veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80: Ali Zafar, Adnan Sami mourn demise

Veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passed away on Sunday in Canada.

The 80-year-old was suffering from prolonged illness, for which he was undergoing treatment in Canada.

As soon as the news of his demise broke, several Pakistani celebs including Ali Zafar, Shaan Shahid, Farhan Saeed, and other extended their condolences.

Read Also Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passes away aged 90

Celebs mourn Qavi Khan's death

Bollywood playback singer Adnan Sami took to his official Twitter handle and mourned the loss of the legendary actor.

"Saddened to learn of Legendary Actor Muhammad Qavi Khan Sahib’s passing away… He was simply one of the finest!! My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family…" he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Actor-singer Ali Zafar, who has also been a part of several Bollywood films, stated that though he never worked with Qavi Khan, he is not unaware of the late star's humility and professionalism.

He also called for a state funeral for Qavi Khan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, "Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Chennai: Veteran Tamil comic actor Mayilsamy passes away at 57

About Qavi Khan

Qavi Khan worked in over 200 films in Pakistan throughout his career. Besides, he also dabbled in radio and television.

He shot to fame with his cop drama serial 'Andhera Ujala' and went on to star in several other shows and films including 'Chand Suraj', 'Sarfarosh', 'Mutthi Bhar Mitti', 'Lahore Gate', 'Betiyan', 'Cinderella', among others.

In 1980, Qavi Khan was honoured with the prestigious Pride of Pakistan award by the Pakistani government. In 2012, he was bestowed upon with the Sitara-E-Imtiaz for his contribution to Pakistani cinema and the field of arts.