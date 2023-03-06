e-Paper Get App
Veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80: Ali Zafar, Adnan Sami mourn demise

Qavi Khan was suffering from prolonged illness and he was undergoing treatment in Canada.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

Veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passed away on Sunday in Canada.

The 80-year-old was suffering from prolonged illness, for which he was undergoing treatment in Canada.

As soon as the news of his demise broke, several Pakistani celebs including Ali Zafar, Shaan Shahid, Farhan Saeed, and other extended their condolences.

article-image

Celebs mourn Qavi Khan's death

Bollywood playback singer Adnan Sami took to his official Twitter handle and mourned the loss of the legendary actor.

"Saddened to learn of Legendary Actor Muhammad Qavi Khan Sahib’s passing away… He was simply one of the finest!! My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family…" he tweeted.

Actor-singer Ali Zafar, who has also been a part of several Bollywood films, stated that though he never worked with Qavi Khan, he is not unaware of the late star's humility and professionalism.

He also called for a state funeral for Qavi Khan.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, "Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family."

article-image

About Qavi Khan

Qavi Khan worked in over 200 films in Pakistan throughout his career. Besides, he also dabbled in radio and television.

He shot to fame with his cop drama serial 'Andhera Ujala' and went on to star in several other shows and films including 'Chand Suraj', 'Sarfarosh', 'Mutthi Bhar Mitti', 'Lahore Gate', 'Betiyan', 'Cinderella', among others.

In 1980, Qavi Khan was honoured with the prestigious Pride of Pakistan award by the Pakistani government. In 2012, he was bestowed upon with the Sitara-E-Imtiaz for his contribution to Pakistani cinema and the field of arts.

article-image

