Chennai: Veteran Tamil comic actor Mayilsamy passes away at 57

Veteran Tamil comic actor Mayilsamy passes away at 57, in Chennai | File

Mayilsamy, a well-known Tamil cinema actor, died early Sunday in Chennai, according to the Nadigar Sangam (SIAA).

The 57-year-old comedian died of a heart attack in the early hours of Sunday, according to a tweet from the Artistes association.

Mayilsamy has appeared in more than 100 films, including those starring Ajith Kumar, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan. He has also participated in TV debates.

Mayilsamy's death was mourned by several co-stars.

(With PTI inputs)

