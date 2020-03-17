Veteran Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni dies at 88

Pune: Noted Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni died in Pune on Tuesday morning due to old-age related ailments, a family member said.

He was 88. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter-in-law Mrunal Kulkarni, also an actor.

Born in Barshi tehsil in Solapur district, Kulkarni had acted in more than 150 films, including "Chal Re Laxya Mumbaila", "Ashi Hi Banwabanwi", "Thartharat", "Rangat Sangat" to name a few.