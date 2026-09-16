Veteran Kannada Actor Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award; PM Narendra Modi Extends Congratulations, Calls It 'Richly Deserved Honour' |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated veteran actor Anant Nag on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Extending his heartfelt wishes, PM Modi took to social media to praise the veteran actor’s remarkable and enduring body of work, particularly his contribution to Kannada cinema.

PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.” He added, “For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity.”

PM Modi further described Anant Nag’s recognition as a “richly deserved honour” for a “truly distinguished artist.”

Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.



For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2026

Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Be Presented On September 22

Anant Nag will be presented with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on September 22, 2026. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Kevadia, Gujarat, where the veteran actor will be formally honoured for his significant contribution to Indian cinema.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honour in Indian cinema and is presented by the Government of India to recognise an individual’s outstanding contribution to the growth and development of the medium.

Who Is Anant Nag?

Anant Nag is a veteran Indian actor whose career spans over five decades. He made his Kannada film debut with Sankalpa in 1973 and entered Hindi cinema with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur in 1974.

Known predominantly for Kannada cinema, Nag has featured in over 270 films, including Hamsageethe, Bayalu Daari, Ganeshana Maduve, Gauri Ganesha, Mungaru Male, K.G.F: Chapter 1 and K.G.F: Chapter 2. He also gained popularity through Malgudi Days. Nag has appeared in more than 270 films, with his filmography spanning Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English cinema.