Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag to join BJP in Bengaluru today

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag to join BJP in Bengaluru today

The 74-year-old actor-turned-politician has always been vocal about the policies of the Narendra Modi government

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Veteran Kannada actor and film producer Anant Nag will officially join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22 (Wednesday) in the presence of the party's Karnataka unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Nag, 74, has always been vocal about the policies of the Narendra Modi government. He has also raised voice for the Kashmiri Pandit community from South.

Anant Nag's political career

Apart from being an actor, Nag has been quite active in politics. He was an MLC, MLA and a minister in the JH Patel government. He also served as Bangalore Urban Development minister.

The actor-turned-politician unsuccessfully contested the Chamarajpet constituency, Bangalore assembly election from Janata Dal (Secular) in 2004. He was pitched against then Chief Minister of Karnataka, SM Krishna, from Congress and fellow actor Mukhyamantri Chandru from BJP.

In 2020, Nag had said that it is very easy to play the role of a politician on screen and it was only after he got into politics he realised how 'difficult' it is to be a politician.

He left politics after he got busy with films.

Anant Nag's film career

In a career spanning over five decades, Nag had predominantly worked in Kannada films. However, he has also been a part of several Hindi and Telugu films.

He made his acting debut in 1973 with the film Sankalpa. He has had an illustrious career as he is known as one of the most versatile actors of Sandalwood.

