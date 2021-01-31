Veteran actor Dhritiman Chaterji talks about the relevance of Satyajit Ray’s cinema today

Are political narratives slowly being made to fade away from Indian films?

Political films are still being made, though my take on that is a little different. There was a time when we were much younger when cinema, apart from print, was the only popular medium to say what you wanted. So, there was political cinema in Maharashtra, Kerala and Bengal in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. But with the advent of television and internet the platforms are varied and they spread the message much faster and wider. So, the political content of that era you now see in social media, OTT platforms. There are lots of examples of non-fiction shows that are being made on social, political and environmental issues, which they might not be showing in auditoriums.

Have OTT platforms helped the cause of cinema?

One can never define what is cinema, what films are! These things keep evolving. It isn’t as if technological change has started with the internet, it has always happened over the years. One of the things OTT has done is it has made multinational and multicultural content available to all. For example I would have found it very difficult to catch hold of a film from Uzbekistan if I wanted to see one 20 years back.

One downside is that the film aesthetics are also changing… things like what is a good frame, high resolution images, etc. These days most of the viewing is meant for small screens and that changes the visual perception, whole way of creating frames and also visual aesthetics! Consciously or unconsciously, what is a good image gets redefined with OTT. You will notice that in recent films, even if they are in English they still have subtitles in English. That is because it is assumed that in the small screen the audio may not be very clear and needs to be supplemented with subtitles. Also, the subtitles will divert your attention from the images. That is also an example of how viewing patterns have changed!