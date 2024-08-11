Vera Maari Office Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Vera Maari Office Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Season 2 of Vera Maari Office stars RJ Vijay, Vishnu, and Janani Ashok Kumar in the lead roles. It will stream on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Vera Maari Office Season 2?

The upcoming season of the series will be released on August 15 on Aha. GV Prakash Kumar shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "Best of luck team …Thrilled to share the first look of Vera Maari Office Season 2 with you all!🎉 Get ready for a spooky office horror-comedy, Premieres August 15 @ahaTamil😍."

Best of luck team …Thrilled to share the first look of Vera Maari Office Season 2 with you all!🎉



Get ready for a spooky office horror-comedy, Premieres August 15 @ahaTamil😍



Congratulations to the entire team 👏@RJVijayOfficial @janani_ak @vjpappu5 @soundariyananju… pic.twitter.com/a3jEntfJkc — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) August 9, 2024

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around an e-commerce company named The Great Indian Company. It focuses on the workers and HR of the company. The series showcases how they manage to compete in the market despite the challenges.

It also explores the internal conflicts and friendships between new and experienced employees as they all encounter paranormal activities in their office.

Cast and production of Vera Maari Office Season 2

The series cast includes RJ Vijay as Azagesan, Janani Ashok Kumar as Nisha, Lavanya as Ramya, Vishnu as Joe, VJ Pappu as Maari, Kannadasanas Sathya, Syama Harini as Shyama, Robo Shankar as BP, Sanjeev NC as Ram and Vikkals Vikram as Kesavan, among others.

The comedy series is written by Sathya and Saravana, and Chidambaram has directed the series with Manivannan. Shivakanth has produced the series under Kanaa Production.

Sathyaa has done the cinematography, and Siddhartha Ravindranaath has edited the series.