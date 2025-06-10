 Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is Now Complete'
Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is Now Complete' | Photo Via Instagram

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta shared a heartfelt post on Valentine's Day about their "hearts growing again," revealing that they are expecting their second child. On Tuesday, June 10, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl. They expressed their joy and gratitude for the new addition to their family, sharing adorable photos to celebrate the special moment.

Sharing the first glimpse of their daughter, the duo wrote, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl."

Check it out:

article-image

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Vatsal shared that the pregnancy came as a surprise. "It came as a surprise, a very, very happy surprise. When Ishita told me about the pregnancy, I was like ‘Oh! Wow’. Samjh nahin aa raha tha. It was such big news for me as a father and once it registered, I was joyful," he gushed.

He went on to say that on the day Ishita broke the news, their 20-month old son Vaayu was "super cranky". "We did take time to let the news sink in before we decided to let the world know that the newest member of our family is due in July," he shared.

article-image

Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'.

On July 19, 2023, the two welcomed their first child, a son, whom they named Vayu.

On the work front, Vatsal was last seen in Gujarati film, Surprise, alongside Helly Shah and Jahnvi Chauhan in the lead.

Ishita, on the other hand, was seen in Drishyam 2, which released in 2022.

