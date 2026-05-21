Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Launch Cancelled In Mumbai Due To Technical Issue

The much-awaited trailer of David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, was supposed to be out on Thursday. The makers had planned a trailer launch event in Mumbai, which has been cancelled due to a technical issue. The trailer of the film won't be released online as well. So, the fans, who were eagerly waiting to watch the trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, have to wait for maybe a few days.