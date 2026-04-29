Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Postponed For The 4th Time, Locks June 5 Release After Yash's Toxic Delay

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has once again seen a shift in its release schedule, marking the fourth change since its announcement. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, was initially slated to hit theatres on June 5. It was later pushed to June 12 before being preponed to May 22 in a bid to avoid a box office clash with Yash’s Toxic.

The May date would have brought it face-to-face with Chaand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

Now, in a fresh development on April 29, the makers have reverted to the film’s original release date (June 5). The decision came soon after Toxic was postponed from its June 4 slot, opening up the box office window.

Sharing the update with fans, Varun Dhawan took to social media and unveiled a new poster of the film. Expressing gratitude for the reshuffle, he wrote, "June 5th 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL (sic)."

Interestingly, Varun’s mention of Maddock Films in his note has raised some curiosity. The production house has its own big release lined up with Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 19.

Despite multiple date changes, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continues to generate buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the on-screen pairing of Varun, Mrunal and Pooja. With its latest shift, the film is now set to capitalise on a relatively clear release window and arrive in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

The makers shared the film's teaser a few days back. The video opened with two AI-generated babies having a conversation about their parents, only to realise that their fathers share the same name - Jass, played by Varun.

The teaser then cut to glimpses of the actor romancing both Mrunal and Pooja, before ending with the babies calling it a "double trouble love story."

Interestingly, the premise reminded fans of the film Sandwich starring Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. The earlier film followed a man leading a double life after marrying two women under unexpected circumstances, eventually juggling two families in the same city.

Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.