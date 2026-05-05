Varun Dhawan Travels In Mumbai's Rickshaw, Shares Video On Instagram But Later Deletes It - Watch

Varun Dhawan In Rickshaw | Instagram

Actors travelling in public transport is nothing new. So, recently, actor Varun Dhawan ditched his luxury car and decided to travel in Mumbai's rickshaw. He took to Instagram to share the video of the same, and used his song Wow from the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the reel. Varun captioned the video as, "Rickshaw 🛺 ride ek dum wow (sic)." However, the actor later deleted the video.

Watch the video below...

Well, we wonder what made the actor delete the video from Instagram. However, we found it on one of the Instagram pages.

Varun is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is slated to release on June 5, 2026. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Vs Peddi

After Toxic got postponed, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was supposed to get a solo release at the box office. However, a few days ago, the makers of Ram Charan's Peddi announced that their film will release on June 4, 2026. It is a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi as well.

So, while both films will release with a day's gap, they will clash at the box office during the same weekend.

While talking about the clash with Hindustan Times, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai producer Ramesh Taurani said, "Ab kya kar sakte hain, kuchh nahi. Koi na koi toh aayega hi. There are 52 weeks in a year, someone will clash. It's okay."

He further clarified that he is not going to change the release date of the film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was earlier slated to release on June 5, but to avoid a clash with Toxic, the makers of the Varun Dhawan starrer decided to release their film on May 22. However, after Toxic got postponed, the film once again returned to its original release date, June 5.