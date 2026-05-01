Peddi Release Date: Ram Charan Starrer Shifts To June 4, Set To Clash With Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Peddi Vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai | Instagram

A lot of changes are happening in the release dates of the upcoming movies. Toxic, which was slated to release on June 4, 2026, has been postponed. Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was earlier slated to release on June 5, 2026, but due to Toxic, the makers had preponed the release to May 22, 2026. After Toxic was postponed, HJTIHH came back to its original date, June 5. However, now the makers of Ram Charan-starrer Peddi have announced that they are releasing their film on June 4.

The actor tweeted, "Meet #PEDDI on June 4th ❤️‍🔥 See you in cinemas." Check out the tweet below...

Meet #PEDDI on June 4th ❤️‍🔥

See you in Cinemas. pic.twitter.com/axzrkheBIe — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 1, 2026

Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, is a Telugu film, but will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. While both films will release with a gap of one day, they will clash at the box office during the weekend. So, it is a pan-India film vs a Bollywood movie.

Peddi Release Date

The release date of Peddi has also been changed multiple times. The film was earlier slated to release on March 27, 2026. It was later postponed to April 30, 2026. The makers then shifted it to June 25, 2026, and now, finally, it is slated to release on June 4.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

While announcing that his film is once again releasing on June 5, 2026, Varun had posted on Instagram, "JUNE 5 TH 2026 in theatres Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL (sic)."

The teaser and a couple of songs of both Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have been released. While the former has left a mark, the latter's teaser and songs have failed to impress the audience.