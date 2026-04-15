Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi POSTPONED Days Before April 30 Release: 'Important To Give Our Technicians More Time...'

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Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to star together in the much-awaited film Peddi, which was originally slated for an April 30 release. However, just days before its theatrical release, the makers confirmed that the film will no longer release on that date and has been pushed further, confirming postponement reports that had been doing the rounds for a while. While the new release date has not yet been announced, Peddi is now expected to hit cinemas in June this year.

Peddi Release Delayed To June

On Wednesday, April 15, the makers of Peddi issued an official statement, that read, "Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We're truly happy to see the love and excitement for Peddi. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot."

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'Important To Give Film's Technicians Little More Time'

They further stated that they have seen the film’s edit and are extremely happy with the output. With such strong content in hand, they want to present it in the best possible way. For that, they feel it is important to give the film’s technicians and post-production team a little more time to deliver their best work with absolute perfection.

Check out the official announcement:

'Duty To Give You Best Theatrical Experience'

"It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience. So, we've decided to push the release of the film to June. The exact date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued support and patience. It truly means a lot to us," read the statement.

AR Rahman has composed the music, marking his return to scoring a full album for a Telugu film after a long time. Peddi is being made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, the highest in Ram Charan’s career so far.