'I Mistook...': Producer SKN Issues Apology After Revealing Peddi's Release Date As June 26 Amid Postponement Reports—VIDEO

SKN Apologises After Peddi Release Date Confusion | Photo Via X

Producer SKN (Sreenivas Kumar Naidu) recently sparked confusion after revealing at the song launch event of Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, that Ram Charan's much-anticipated film Peddi, initially scheduled for release on April 30, will now hit theatres on June 26, 2026. While addressing the crowd, he mentioned that the makers of Chennai Love Story are planning to avoid a box-office clash with Peddi and are looking for alternative release dates. As the comment came from a well-known producer, it quickly grabbed attention and left Ram Charan's fans confused and upset.

Producer SKN Issues Apology After Peddi's Release Date Confusion

However, SKN has now issued a clarification regarding the Peddi release date confusion. He shared a video on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and apologised for the miscommunication, saying, "I sincerely apologise for the miscommunication. The release date update of a big film like Peddi should come from the production house officially. Hence, I released this video to set the record straight."

Check it out:

Read Also Ram Charan Injured On Sets Of Peddi, Continues To Work Without Taking Break

The producer added that he wants to release Chennai Love Story on a date when no other big films are scheduled to release, stating that Peddi will be a blockbuster regardless of its release date. He further clarified that if there is any postponement, the makers themselves will make an official announcement.

'Blunder Happened From Our Side': Sai Rajesh

Later, Chennai Love Story director Sai Rajesh wrote on his Instagram Stories that when SKN asked if they could announce June 26 as the release date for Chennai Love Story, he had advised him against doing so.

"When he (SKN) said Can we announce #ChennaiLoveStory on June 26th, I said Don’t announce. I just saw devipriya tweet on X app… “Peddi" may come on June 26th… he mistakenly said peddi releasing on June 26th… Sincere apologies to Peddi team. Blunder happened from our side," wrote Rajesh.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding any change in Peddi's release date, which means the film is still scheduled to hit cinemas on April 30.