Ram Charan Injured On Sets Of Peddi, Continues To Work Without Taking Break

Ram Charan Injured On Peddi Sets | Instagram

Tollywood star Ram Charan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Peddi, which is directed by Buchi Babu. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, and it is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Telugu films of the year. Reportedly, on Tuesday, while shooting for an action sequence for the film, the actor got injured, and Ram's team have confirmed the reports.

A source from the actor's team told Hindustan Times, “Ram Charan was shooting for an action episode yesterday (Tuesday) and was injured. He had to get four sutures for it. He was injured above his eye, not his eye, like some seem to believe. His eye is fine.”

The source further added that the actor did not take a break, and is back to work, as it was a minor injury and there's nothing to worry. Ram Charan's fans were worried about the actor's health.

Peddi Release Date

Peddi was earlier slated to release on March 27, 2026. But, later, the makers postponed it to April 30, 2026. While it is a Telugu movie, Peddi will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

Apart from Ram and Janhvi, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani. The first look and the song Chikiri Chikiri has grabbed everyone's attention, and now, the audience is waiting for the teaser and the trailer of Peddi.

Ram Charan fans are excited for Peddi, as his last two releases, after RRR, Acharya and Game Changer, failed to impress the audience, and make a mark at the box office. So, the expectations from Peddi are quite high.

Currently, apart from Peddi, Ram has no film that is officially announced. However, there have been reports of him starring in a movie, which will be directed by Pushpa fame filmmaker Sukumar.