VIDEO: Tilak Varma Stuns Fans With Surprise Entry On Ram Charan’s Peddi Sets Ahead Of IPL 2026

It was a collaboration for the ages as Indian cricket star Tilak Varma graced the sets of sports film Peddi. Varma, fresh from his T20 World Cup 2026 win in Ahmedabad, met with superstar Ram Charan.

"T20 World Cup champion @TilakV9 visited the sets of #Peddi.He caught a glimpse of the film's sports sequences and was thoroughly impressed. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026," director Buchi Babu Sana shared on X.

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Tilak Varma was seen warmly greeting Ram Charan, with the two sharing a brief interaction before addressing the entire unit. Tilak also spoke to the gathering in Telugu. On the occasion, Ram Charan gifted him a ‘Peddi’ bat signed with his autograph.

Tilak Varma reportedly spent time watching crucial sports sequences being shot and was struck by both the intensity and emotional depth of the scenes. His positive feedback has further lifted the makers’ confidence, who feel that Peddi will emerge as a raw and compelling sports drama.

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, along with a strong ensemble cast featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.