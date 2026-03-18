IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Confirmed As Stand-In Captain, Abhishek Sharma Named Deputy After Pat Cummins Injury

Ishan Kishan. | (Image Credits: X)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed the appointment of Ishan Kishan as a stand in captain in the absence of Pat Cummins. Kishan will be captain until Cummins returns to action after an injury layoff. Abhishek Sharma meanwhile will be the vice-captain. It will mark the first time all 10 Indian captains will start off an IPL season.

"Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain," SRH posted on social media.

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It marks another high Ishan Kishan's upward curve in the last few months. Out of favour with the national team, the left-hander forced his way back into contention. He was the top scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy helping Jharkhand lift their maiden title as captain.

On his return to the team, he seamlessly fit in with India's fearless approach, with impactful performances at No.3 and the top of the order. In India's title winning T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Kishan was the Men in Blue's second highest run getter, only behind Sanju Samson.

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Cummins has been out of action since playing a solitary Test in Australia's Ashes victory. He has struggled with a back injury but is expected to join SRH at some point during the tournament. Cummins would take the armband once he returns to he squad.

Kishan had a mixed season after he joined SRH in the mega auction. He arrives in form along side Abhishek Sharma. Sharma has been with the franchise since 2019, and is vice-captain while Kishan leads.