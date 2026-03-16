IPL 2026 Could Feature All 10 Indian Captains For First Time In History

Never in the history of the Indian Premier League have all franchises have had Indian captains. However, with Pat Cummins missing the initial matches, IPL 2026 could start with all franchises having an Indian at the helm. Abhishek Sharma is primed to stand-in for Cummins, making it a perfect 10.

In the 18-season history, last season was the closest that the IPL has had to having all captains from India. Pat Cummins was the only overseas skipper in IPL 2025, with all 9 franchises opting to hone home grown leaders. Cummins was retained as captain for IPL 2026, but will miss the first few games.

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IPL 2026 Captains

RCB: Rajat Patidar

PBKS: Shreyas Iyer

GT: Shubman Gill

MI: Hardik Pandya

DC: Axar Patel

SRH: Abhishek Sharma*

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad

RR: Riyan Parag

LSG: Rishabh Pant

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane