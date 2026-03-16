IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan vs Abhishek Sharma In Race To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Amid Pat Cummins' Injury Absence

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are locked in battle to become the next Sunrisers Hyderabad captain ahead of IPL 2026. Regular captain Pat Cummins is expected to miss a few weeks initially as he continues to recover from a long term injury. Neither Kishan or Abhishek have captained in the IPL before, marking it their first experience the role.

In Cummins absence, SRH will need a new stand in skipper. Abhishek Sharma is the leading candidate as per reports. The left-hander has been at the franchise for 5 years, and fresh from winning the T20 World Cup title with India.

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Abhishek's biggest contender for the role would be Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan led Jharkhand to the SMAT20 title last year, forcing his way into the Indian team. RCB and CSK have previously appointed Patidar and Gaikwad as captain following their SMAT runs as captain.

Abhishek has been at the franchise for longer while Ishan brings in leadership experience and pedigree, albeit not in the IPL. It is great news for fans, with another Indian captain set to be appointed whoever wins the race. The two left-handers are in contention despite the presence of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen.

Klaasen has led South Africa in international cricket before his retirement. Head was stand in captain in the recent T20 World Cup 2026.

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Cummins has been plagued with injuries, having featured in the solitary Ashes Test over the last 6 months. He was in line to make a return for the T20 World Cup 2026, but was eventually ruled out as Australia made a group stage exit. Reports suggest he will miss the first three games of the IPL 2026 season.