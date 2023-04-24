Varun Dhawan's 36th Birthday: Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others wish the Bhediya actor

Varun Dhawan | Instagram

Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan turned 36 today, April 24, and the actor celebrated his special day with his wife Natasha Dalal and close friends.

As one of the most popular stars in the Hindi film industry, Varun received a flood of wishes from fans and colleagues alike, all of whom took to social media to wish the Student of The Year actor a very happy birthday.

Many of Varun’s industry friends, including his co-stars and colleagues, shared lovely messages for him on their social media accounts.

Bhediya and Bawaal co-star Kriti Sanon wished him with a heartwarming post, while his Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't miss the chance to cherish the occasion and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, where Varun was seen enacting her dialogue from the film 'Shaakunatlam'. She praised Varun for his performance and wrote, “Happy B'day @varundvn can't keep calm for everyone to witness your terrific performance in #Citadel. Wishing you the best year and you are LEGENDARY (sic).” Here's the video that soon went viral.

Varun’s Coolie No. 1 co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, Shilpa Shetty, Niti Taylor, Jacky Bhagnani, Maniesh Paul, Karisma Kapoor, and many more also wished him a happy birthday on their social media accounts.

Check out all the wishes here:

Actor Rajat Barmecha also celebrates his birthday today

Rajat Barmecha shares his birthday with actor and friend Varun Dhawan, and he recalled a small incident. Says Rajat, “When I met David Dhawan (sir), he told me how I remind him of his son Varun, and that coming from him, felt like a sweet compliment to me. I have known him and his work for all this time and I feel we are similar in our temperaments and functioning. I get that vibe from him.

Probably it is what happens when two people are birthday twins!”

Varun’s Work Front

On the work front, Varun has an exciting lineup of projects, including Raj and DK's Hindi series Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

With his impressive acting skills and charming personality, Varun Dhawan has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, and we wish him a very happy birthday and continued success in his career.