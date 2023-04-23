Varun Dhawan Birthday: From Badlapur to Bhediya, a look into some of his best performances

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023
Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhwan turns 36 on April 24. To honour him on this occasion, let's have a look at some of his best performances
Badlapur (2015): Varun Dhawan received critical acclaim for his intense portrayal of Raghu in this revenge drama. He showcased his versatility by playing a complex character that had shades of anger, grief and redemption
October (2018): In this unconventional love story, Varun played the role of Dan, a hotel management trainee who is emotionally impacted by a colleague's accident. He gave a restrained and nuanced performance that resonated with both critics and audiences
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014): This romantic-comedy marked Varun Dhawan's second film, and he was praised for his charming and charismatic portrayal of the titular character. His chemistry with co-star Alia Bhatt was widely appreciated
Main Tera Hero (2014): Directed by his father David Dhawan, this comedy film showcased Varun's comic timing and energy as he played the role of a mischievous college student
ABCD 2 (2015): Varun Dhawan showcased his dancing skills in this dance film, where he played the role of a struggling dancer. His performance in the song "Sun Saathiya" was particularly noteworthy
Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018): In this film, Varun played the role of Mauji, a tailor who starts his own business. He gave a convincing performance that showcased his range as an actor
Dilwale (2015): Varun Dhawan starred opposite Kriti Sanon in this action-romance film, where he played the younger brother of Shah Rukh Khan's character. He delivered a strong performance and held his own opposite the veteran actor
Judwaa 2 (2017): A sequel to the 1997 hit film Judwaa, this comedy film saw Varun Dhawan play a double role. He impressed audiences and critics alike with his comic timing and energy in both roles
Bhediya (2022): Varun Dhawan left us surprised with her performance as a werewolf in this supernatural comic thriller. He once appeared opposite Kriti Sanon with this film
