 Varun Dhawan Sustains Rib Injury During Filming Of David Dhawan's Next With Mrunal Thakur
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVarun Dhawan Sustains Rib Injury During Filming Of David Dhawan's Next With Mrunal Thakur

Varun Dhawan Sustains Rib Injury During Filming Of David Dhawan's Next With Mrunal Thakur

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Actors Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have completed the first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan's comedy film. The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film has wrapped in Mumbai. Varun will be working on his other upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

As per a source close to the film, "the next schedule is slated for November, allowing Varun to complete his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' "Varun Dhawan also sustained a rib injury during filming," as informed by a source.

For the first time, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur will share the screen space.

Read Also
New Dad Varun Dhawan Announces Birth Of Baby Girl With Natasha Dalal: 'Overjoyed With This New...
article-image

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Read Also
Baby John: Varun Dhawan Goes Shirtless As He Soaks In Rain, Makers Reveal NEW Poster On His 37th...
article-image

He also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'. 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Read Also
Citadel: Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveil FIRST Look Of Spy Franchise
article-image

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Varun Dhawan Sustains Rib Injury During Filming Of David Dhawan's Next With Mrunal Thakur

Varun Dhawan Sustains Rib Injury During Filming Of David Dhawan's Next With Mrunal Thakur

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Censor Karna Padega,' Says Elvish Yadav To Faisal Shaikh Upon Latter Asking Him To...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Censor Karna Padega,' Says Elvish Yadav To Faisal Shaikh Upon Latter Asking Him To...

Gurucharan Singh Recalls Sleeping On Railway Station & Bus Stand During His Disappearance: 'Hotel...

Gurucharan Singh Recalls Sleeping On Railway Station & Bus Stand During His Disappearance: 'Hotel...

'Sharam Aani Chahiye': Janhvi Kapoor Says She Was Ashamed To Not Know BR Ambedkar's History Despite...

'Sharam Aani Chahiye': Janhvi Kapoor Says She Was Ashamed To Not Know BR Ambedkar's History Despite...

‘Marriages Are Made In Hell, Divorces In Heaven': Ram Gopal Varma Shares Cryptic Post After Hardik...

‘Marriages Are Made In Hell, Divorces In Heaven': Ram Gopal Varma Shares Cryptic Post After Hardik...