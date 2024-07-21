Varun Dhawan Sustains Rib Injury During Filming Of David Dhawan's Next With Mrunal Thakur

Actors Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have completed the first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan's comedy film. The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film has wrapped in Mumbai. Varun will be working on his other upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

As per a source close to the film, "the next schedule is slated for November, allowing Varun to complete his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' "Varun Dhawan also sustained a rib injury during filming," as informed by a source.

For the first time, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur will share the screen space.

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

He also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'. 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.