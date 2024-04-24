 Baby John: Varun Dhawan Goes Shirtless As He Soaks In Rain, Makers Reveal NEW Poster On His 37th Birthday
Makers of the much-awaited action thriller 'Baby John' treated fans with a return gift on the actor Varun Dhawan's birthday by sharing a new poster of him.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Taking to Instagram, film's producer Murad Khetani shared the poster and wished the actor on his big day.

In the poster, Varun Dhawan is seen sporting long hair and donning an intense look.

Under the rain, Varun can be seen holding an individual by the neck with a fierce expression on his face. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to the force behind #BabyJohn @varundvn. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable cinematic experience. #BabyJohn coming soon!"

The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. 'Baby John' is the title of the film, which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Recently, makers unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

Apart from this, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

