Varun Dhawan Cuts Cake, Celebrates His 37th Birthday With Paps In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 24, 2024
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan celebrates his 37th birthday today, April 24, 2024.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
The Student Of The Year actor also posed with a fan who gifted him a special portrait.
Varun Dhawan looked handsome as he donned a pink and blue shirt with blue denim jeans.
Varun Dhawan was seen cutting 3 cakes as he posed for the paparazzi outside his residence in Mumbai.
Varun Dhawan was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Baby John and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
The actor was seen posing with his fans, who were present outside his home in Mumbai.
Thanks For Reading!