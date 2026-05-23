'He Has Always Looked After...': David Dhawan Breaks Down While Praising Son Varun Dhawan At Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Mumbai Event—VIDEO

David Dhawan breaks down praising son Varun Dhawan |

Actor Varun Dhawan has returned to the romantic-comedy space with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also marks his fourth collaboration with his father, David Dhawan. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Saturday (May 23), David and Varun were joined by the film’s cast, including Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and Maniesh Paul. Several videos from the event are doing the rounds on social media, including one that shows David getting emotional and breaking down in tears while speaking about his son Varun.

David Dhawan Gets Emotional

Speaking at the event, David said, "He has been a great son and has always looked after me; my health was always there, standing by. In the hospital, he would sleep with me. What more do you want? Actor toh he is improving. What you want, he can give you, woh theek hai. As a father, everybody should have a son like that."

Check out the video:

Varun Dhawan Consoles David Dhawan

Varun was also left emotional after hearing David speak. Seeing his father in tears, Varun hugged him to comfort him and also gave him a sweet kiss.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast

Known for his signature brand of larger-than-life family entertainers, directed by David, the film also features Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Story

The trailer hints at a chaotic love triangle centred around Varun's character, who finds himself caught between his former lover and a new romantic interest. A standout comedic plot point involves an accidental pregnancy confession by Pooja And Mrunal's character to Varun.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in cinemas on June 5.