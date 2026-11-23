Varun Dhawan Expresses Concern Over Mumbai's Rising Air Pollution | File Pics

Mumbai: As the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai continues to be a cause of concern among the residents, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a post on Monday, expressing his desire for growth in society without damaging the environment.

Varun took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and dropped a screenshot of a weather report showing Mumbai's AQI as 'Moderately Polluted'.

Along with the screenshot, the 'October' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Wish there was a way to have growth without screwing up our lungs (sic)."

However, Varun is not the only celebrity to raise her concern about the rising pollution levels in the 'Maximum' city.

Juhi Chawla Expresses Her Concerns On Strange Smell In The Air

Recently, actress Juhi Chawla expressed her concerns about feeling a strange smell blanketing the city.

The 'Darr' actress took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and questioned the source of this burning smell in the air.

Juhi admitted that the smell feels like it originated from burnt-fuel.

The 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' actress wrote on her official handle, “Will someone please tell me what this strange burnt-fuel smell in the air is..?? Almost like kerosene or diesel. I’ve been noticing it for several days now, from early morning and at different times through the day. Is anyone else smelling this too? Let me know”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Varun remains on top of his social media game and provides his Insta Fam with entertaining glimpses from both his personal and professional life.

Last Monday, Varun dropped sneak peeks from his recent beach getaway with family.

Along with sharing the fun-filled vacay pics, the 'Bhediya' actor revealed that he injured his wrist while water skiing, that too, ahead of his next shooting schedule.

Varun wrote on his account, “Water skied and injured my wrist before I start shooting.”

Professionally, Varun last graced the screen with the laughter ride, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, which marked his reunion with his filmmaker father David Dhawan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!