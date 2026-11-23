Ali Zafar Recalls Shooting Tere Bin Laden During 26/11 Mumbai Attacks | Instagram

Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar made his Bollywood debut with Tere Bin Laden, which was released in 2010. Recalling his experience of working on the film, Ali described its subject as "quite daring," especially considering that he was a Pakistani artiste making his debut in the Indian film industry with a project carrying such a title.

Ali Zafar Recalls 26/11 Attacks During Tere Bin Laden Shoot

When asked whether he had anticipated any backlash or risks associated with the film, Ali said he has always trusted his instincts and that the script immediately appealed to him.

Speaking on Waseem Abbas' podcast, Ali recalled that the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks took place when only two to three days of shooting were left.

He said, "Woh jab shoot hui, it was quite a daring subject to do. Being a Pakistani, working in India and the first film called Tere Bin Laden (laughs), jab mein shoot kar raha tha, incident ho gaya 26/11 ka, aur humare shoot ke 2-3 din reh gaye the. Sabne kaha wapas aa jao, but meri bhi conviction thi ki mujhe yeh project khatam karna hai."

Ali Zafar Recalls How 26/11 Attacks Interrupted Tere Bin Laden Shoot

The actor revealed that the remaining portions were completed at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad before he returned. Interestingly, the film took nearly two years to find distributors before finally releasing in 2010 and receiving a positive response.

Following the success of Tere Bin Laden, Ali went on to work in several Bollywood films, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York, Chashme Baddoor, Total Siyapaa and Kill Dil. He also appeared in Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi, which became his last Bollywood film.

Ali Zafar On His Bollywood Journey Before Ban

Ali reflected on his five to six years in the Indian film industry, saying he felt fortunate to have worked as a leading man, contributed music and received considerable respect.

However, following the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, restrictions on Pakistani artistes and technicians working in India were reinforced, bringing his Bollywood journey to a halt.

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