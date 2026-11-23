Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh's Indian Idol Romantic Scene Sparks Criticism | X

Actors Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. The duo recently appeared on a special promotional episode of Indian Idol: Legends Return to promote the film and celebrate its hit songs composed by judge Himesh Reshammiya. However, a new promo from the reality show has sparked a debate online, with several social media users criticising their interaction.

Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh's Indian Idol Romantic Scene Sparks Criticism

In the promo, Emraan and Genelia recreate a romantic moment from the film's song Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar. Genelia is seen seated on a bench when Emraan approaches her and removes an earring from his lips in a romantic gesture. The contestants are seen reacting with surprise, while some cheer for the actors.

Netizens React

Soon after the promo surfaced, several netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One user commented, "Imagine a girl were doing this to Riteish, we would have gotten another meme reaction from Genelia by now."

The comment referred to an old video featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta and Genelia, in which Riteish hugged Preity and kissed her hand while Genelia stood nearby, seemingly unimpressed.

Another user wrote, "Riteish be like - Ye sab kya dekhna pad raha hai. Emraan Hashmi bro control Genelia."

A third comment read, "If doing romantic and intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi on screen wasn't enough, Vahini is doubling down with such cringe promotion on reality TV shows. Never thought Riteish would exhibit such cuck behaviour. Look at the expressions of the participants. They are all shocked."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several social media users defended Emraan and Genelia, pointing out that they were simply recreating a scene from their film. Some also praised their on-screen chemistry.

As of now, neither Emraan nor Genelia has reacted to the online discussion.

About Gunmaaster G9

Gunmaaster G9 is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 27, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!