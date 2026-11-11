Gunmaaster G9 Trailer: 'Blockbuster Loading', 'Hit Hai Boss'; Promo Of Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh Starrer Impresses Netizens

Gunmaaster G9 Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Gunmaaster G9 was released on Wednesday at an event in Pune. The film's songs had already created a good pre-release buzz, and everyone was eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie. Well, the trailer of Gunmaaster G9 promises to be a massy romantic entertainer.

While Emraan and Genelia are in the promo, it is Aparshakti Khurana who steals the show with his negative avatar. The music and dialogues in the trailer grab our attention the most.

Watch Gunmaaster G9 trailer below...

Netizens review Gunmaaster G9 trailer

Well, the trailer of Aditya Datt's directorial has left netizens impressed. A netizen tweeted, "#Awarapan2 was just the trailer… Picture abhi baaki hai! 🔥 The #EmraanHashmi 2.0 era has JUST BEGUN! ❤️ #GunMaasterG9 trailer is SOLID & MASS — Love, Music, Action & Killer Dialogues. What more do you want? BHAI IS BACK IN HIS ZONE! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The trailer looks gripping, action-packed and full of suspense. Can't wait! (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Asli Awarapan 2 to toh yeh lag rahi hai. A2 was such a poor film. #GunmaasterG9 trailer is fire (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Gunmaaster G9 release date

Gunmaaster G9 is slated to hit the big screens on November 27, 2026. The movie is all set to clash at the box office with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles.

Emraan Hashmi-Aditya Datt-Himesh Reshammiya reunion

Emraan, Aditya, and Himesh have teamed up together after two decades. Earlier, the actor, director, and music composer had worked together in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai.

The expectations from Gunmaaster G9 are quite high. So, let's wait and watch what response the movie gets at the box office.