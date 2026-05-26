'Varun Dhawan Can’t Do Justice To The Song I Sang': Chunnari Chunnari Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Reacts To Recreated Version Of The Song

Chunnari Chunnari Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Reacts To Recreated Version Of The Song | YouTube / Instagram

The recreated version of the song Chunnari Chunnari from Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released on Tuesday. The original track, from Biwi No. 1, featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram. Now, Abhijeet has reacted to the recreated version of the song.

While talking to Times Now, Abhijeet revealed that he was not informed about the song being recreated. He said, “Who am I to give permission to remake this song? In sab gaano se toh superstars bane hai. Salman Khan ke career se sabse bade do gane – Chunnari Chunnari aur Tan Tana Tan. Aisa hota hai ki agar voice kisiko suit kare toh voh superstar ban jata hai (All these songs have created superstars. The two biggest songs of Salman Khan's career are Chunnari Chunnari and Tan Tana Tan. It's common for someone's voice to suit them and they become superstars)."

He further said, "Salman Khan aur Varun Dhawan mein utna hi farak hai jitna Amitabh Bachchan aur Asrani mein hai. Varun Dhawan can’t do justice to the song I sang. They made a wise decision by not retaining my voice in the song. Usko gaaliyan padti. Salman Khan iss gane se superstar ban gaya, Varun kuch nahi ban sakta (There is as much difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan as there is between Amitabh Bachchan and Asrani. Varun Dhawan cannot do justice to the song I sang. They made a wise decision by not retaining my voice in the song. He would have been abused. Salman Khan became a superstar with this song; Varun cannot become anything)."

Chunnari Chunnari Recreated Version

While the trailer had created a decent pre-release buzz, the Chunnari Chunnari recreated version has failed to impress the audience. So, let's wait and watch what response Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will get once it releases on June 5, 2026.