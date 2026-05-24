'Bhai, Rehne Do...': Varun Dhawan's REACTION To Salman Khan's Hilarious Dig Over Recreating Chunnari Chunnari Goes Viral- VIDEO

Salman Khan's Hilarious Dig At Varun Dhawan Goes Viral |

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marks the final directorial venture of his father, David Dhawan. Also starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the movie will also feature a remixed version of the iconic 1990s track Chunnari Chunari from Biwi No.1, originally starring Salman Khan. At a special event celebrating David Dhawan's cinematic legacy on Saturday (May 23), Salman made a playful dig at Varun over recreating the popular song.

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Salman Khan Jokes About Varun Dhawan Recreating His Songs

While posing for the paparazzi, Salman, who was standing beside Varun, playfully roasted him for recreating yet another one of his songs. Referring to the revamped version of his iconic track, Salman joked to the paps, "Isne mera ek aur gaana uthaya." The remark left Varun blushing, with the actor quickly responding, "Bhai rehne do (please stop it, brother)."

Check it out:

LATEST: Fun Banter Between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan!



Salman - Isne Mera ek aur gana utha liya..



Varun - Arey bhai rehne do 😂



Salman - Isne ek aur gana uthaya



Everyone started laughing 😂🔥#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/YR1sGVktbF — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) May 23, 2026

Earlier, Varun had also featured in recreated versions of popular Salman Khan songs such as Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building in Judwaa 2, a reboot of Salman’s 1997 hit film Judwaa.

Chunnari Chunnari Song Row

Meanwhile, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani recently expressed his displeasure over the use of the song in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. However, during the film’s trailer launch on Saturday, producer Ramesh Taurani claimed that the controversy surrounding the track had been “sorted.” Vashu, however, denied any discussion or resolution regarding the ongoing legal dispute.

Big lafda over the Biwi No.1 “Chunari Chunari” Song 😭



Ramesh Taurani ( Tips ) is saying there is no legal issue, I have sorted everything and the rights are with me.



Vashu Bhagnani ( Producer of Biwi no 1 ) is saying you people stole my song, nothing has been sorted with me. pic.twitter.com/PEYvrA7fXo — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 23, 2026

He said, "The matter is in the court and it's contempt of court if anyone uses it or runs it. Who did you talk to? I am the owner, no one has called me yet. No whatsapp, no one. Emotionally, legally, no one has called me. I don't understand what has happened in the country. The matter is going on in the court, even after that they are lying openly, releasing openly."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in cinemas on June 5.