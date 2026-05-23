'My Father Walking Bare-Bodied': Varun Dhawan Reveals How Salman Khan Changed David Dhawan's Personality

Varun Dhawan Reveals How Salman Khan Changed David Dhawan's Personality |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the David Dhawan Film Festival, where he shared a light-hearted moment with the paparazzi while posing for pictures. Salman was reportedly heard saying, "Ye jagah thik hai." During the event, Varun Dhawan spoke about how his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, started behaving like Salman after working closely with him.

Varun said, "When you work with Salman Khan, you also change. Somewhere you start feeling that you are Salman Khan!" He further recalled a funny memory about his father and shared that David had started walking around bare-bodied after collaborating with Salman. Varun added, "I remember my father walking bare-bodied a lot. There was another level of confidence in him."

LATEST: Salman Khan’s fresh look for the Manali schedule of Vamshi (#SVC63).



Salman Continuing his banter with media people "Ye jagah thik hai"😂



Varun Dhawan and Sk Together ❤️#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/a8ZPIZslFi — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) May 23, 2026

Speaking about his experience of working with Salman, David said, "What a guy to work with!" Varun then told the audience that Salman made his father feel younger and always made him feel loved and comfortable on set.

David also recalled working with Salman for the first time in Judwaa. Sharing his experience, he said, "I used to feel he's disinterested. Lekin yeh meri galat fehmi thi. He was quite interested. But it took me a while to realize." David further remembered discussing Salman’s unique working style with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who already understood the actor’s process.

David added that after working together on multiple films, he now shares a family-like bond with Salman. Recalling their close friendship, David said, "I used to sit with him in the evening and have drinks with him. At times, I used to wake him up and take him for the shoot! I used to open the cupboard and even take out his outfit."

David Dhawan is currently gearing up for his upcoming comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film marks David’s fourth collaboration with Varun after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1. Touted to be a classic David Dhawan-style rom-com filled with confusion, comedy and romance, the film also features Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday and Jimmy Sheirgill in key roles. The trailer of the film was unveiled recently, and the movie is slated to release in theatres on June 5, 2026.