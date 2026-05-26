'Stop Ruining Old Songs', 'None Of Them Made Any Effort'; Chunnari Chunnari From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Fails To Impress Netizens - Watch

Chunnari Chunnari From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai | YouTube

On Tuesday, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai released the song Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go. It is a recreated version of the song from the movie Biwi No.1, which featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. The track was originally composed by Anu Malik, and the recreated version is composed by Akshay and IP Singh.

Well, Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go is, of course, not better than the original track, and all three actors, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, fail to match the swag of Salman and Sushmita. Watch the song below...

Netizens React To Chunnari Chunnari Let's Go

Reacting to the song, a netizen tweeted, "They should STOP RUINING old songs. Ganda gaana banana hai, to naya bana lo, purane hits to ganda kyun kar rahe ho? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "It looked like half baked cookies. None of them made any effort and choreography is so ordinary. Why are they making these movies? (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Super cheap presentation inclusive of dance, expressions, music, singing, no entertainment, only irritation and headache, third class dance by both heroines, third class expressions, nothing new, rather more third class than third class (sic)." Check out the songs below...

Well, clearly, the song has failed to impress the netizens as well.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was supposed to be released on May 21, 2026. But, due to a technical issue, the launch event was cancelled. Later, the trailer was launched on Saturday, and it received a good response.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

The release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was also changed multiple times. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 5, 2026. But, to avoid the clash with Toxic, the movie was preponded to May 22, 2026.

However, after Toxic got delayed, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai decided to release their film on the orignal date, June 5.