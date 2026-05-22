Varun Dhawan All Set To Make His Hollywood Debut Soon? Here's What We Know

Varun Dhawan In Hollywood Film? | Instagram

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and his fans are eagerly waiting to watch the actor on the big screen. Meanwhile, according to a report, Varun has been approached to star in a Hollywood film which will be produced by Lawrence Kasanoff.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Varun has been offered a Hollywood project, and the discussions have been progressing steadily over the last few weeks. He recently connected with Lawrence Kasanoff, and both sides are currently in advanced talks. While things are still being finalised, the project could mark a significant global step in Varun’s career.”

It is said to be an inter-parallel universe action film, a genre, which is not much explored in Bollywood. So, if the report turns out to be true, we will surely get to watch Varun in a totally different movie.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Launch

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was supposed to be released, but the launch event was cancelled at the end moment due to a technical issue.

The makers had shared a statement, which read, "We regret to inform you that the trailer launch event for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, scheduled for today, has been cancelled due to unforeseen technical difficulties. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing the trailer with you soon. - Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES (sic)."

The new trailer release date is not yet announced.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2026.