'Aisa Ghatiya Gaana...': Varun Dhawan's New Song Wow From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Fails To Impress Netizens

Wow From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Out | YouTube

After the teaser and the song Vyah Karwado Ji, the makers of David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have released the new song of the film, titled Wow. The track has been released on Varun's birthday, and the actor's fans clearly had high expectations from it.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali, and Gill Machhrai, and sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. Watch the track below...

Netizens Review Wow Song From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Well, the song has failed to impress the netizens. A netizen tweeted, "Yakin maano 2026 ka ye sabse bada WAAHIYAT song hai (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Voice still not suiting Varun Dhawan.... feels off again. And those steps... Way too similar to Kartik Aaryan vibe this time (sic)."

A fan of Varun tweeted, "Tips iss time pr Chunari Chunari aur HJTIHH title track laana chahiye ... Lekin aisa ghatiya Gana leke aare CHUNARI is already a Viral Asset of the film easily (sic)."

Check out the comments below...

The teaser, which was released a few days ago, had also received mixed responses from netizens, and now, the Wow song has also failed to get positive reviews. Let's hope that the film's trailer and other songs turn out to be better.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to release on May 22, 2026. The movie is directed by David Dhawan, and it will mark his fourth collaboration with son Varun after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1.

Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 had performed well at the box office, so the expectations from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are also quite high.

The movie won't be getting a solo release. It will clash at the box office with Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil.