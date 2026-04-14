Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look: Cute AI-Generated Kids Steal The Show In This Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur & Pooja Hegde Starrer - Watch

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look | YouTube

David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie was earlier slated to release in June 2026, but it has now been preponed to May 22. The first look of the film was supposed to be out on Monday, but after the demise of Asha Bhosle, the makers decided to release it on Tuesday. Finally, the first look teaser has been unveiled, and it is quite cute.

Varun took to social media to share the teaser and wrote, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a David Dhawan entertainer First look Out Now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026 (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

The teaser starts with two very cute kids talking about their respective fathers, and soon they realise that maybe their fathers are the same man. Then we are introduced to Jass (Varun), Baani (Mrunal), and Preeti (Pooja).

Well, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai looks like a refreshing romantic-comedy and a typical David Dhawan entertainer. The first look is entertaining, especially because of the cute AI-generated kids. The makers have very smartly used the ongoing AI-generated kids trend for the promotion of their film.

While the first look teaser is impressive, the movie's concept does remind us of Govinda starrer Sandwich, which was directed by Anees Bazmee. However, let's hope that the film turns out to be different.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release on May 22, 2026; however, it won't get a solo release. The film will clash at the box office with movies like Bandar, Chand Mera Dil, and Tere Yaar Hoon Main.

The father-son duo, David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan, have earlier worked together in films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1. While Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 were released in theatres and did well at the box office, Coolie No. 1 was released on OTT during the pandemic.

So, let's wait and watch what response Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will get at the box office.