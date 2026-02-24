 Varanasi: SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Get Into A Massive Physical Fight? Ram Gopal Varma Says, 'Cinema Is Dead' - Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVaranasi: SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Get Into A Massive Physical Fight? Ram Gopal Varma Says, 'Cinema Is Dead' - Watch Viral Video

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Get Into A Massive Physical Fight? Ram Gopal Varma Says, 'Cinema Is Dead' - Watch Viral Video

Ram Gopal Varma took to X (Twitter) to share a video, in which we can see Varanasi director SS Rajamouli fighting with Mahesh Babu. But, before you think that the two were actually fighting and hitting each other, let us tell you that it is an AI-generated video. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Ram Gopal Varma Tweets Video Of SS Rajamouli Fighting With Mahesh Babu |

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, on Tuesday, tweeted a video, in which we can see that SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, who have teamed up for the film Varanasi, are having a massive physical fight with each other. RGV tweeted the video and wrote, "CINEMA IS DEAD (sic)."

Well, at first glimpse, you will feel that the actor-director duo is actually having a physical fight. But well, it is an AI-generated video, and that's why the Rangeela filmmaker in the caption wrote that 'cinema is dead' because AI is taking over. Check out the tweet and the video below...

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Says She Did NOT Want To Leave Bollywood: 'Felt Limited, Was Being Pushed...'
article-image

Netizens React To Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's AI Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "Not Cinema .. Rather Directors, Producers, Artists .. etc are dead .. Look at the positive side .. Anyone can make a movie .. Wow .. Got a brilliant script go make a movie .. Wanna try a scene before execution try it with AI first and why not (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Varanasi: SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Get Into A Massive Physical Fight? Ram Gopal Varma Says, 'Cinema Is Dead' - Watch Viral Video
Varanasi: SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Get Into A Massive Physical Fight? Ram Gopal Varma Says, 'Cinema Is Dead' - Watch Viral Video
JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know How To Check Paper 2 Score
JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know How To Check Paper 2 Score
Mumbai: BMC’s First Meet Sparks Row As 20 Of 27 Agenda Items Focus On Renaming; Congress Slams Mahayuti
Mumbai: BMC’s First Meet Sparks Row As 20 Of 27 Agenda Items Focus On Renaming; Congress Slams Mahayuti
Centre Approves Construction Of 5,000 Houses For Displaced People In Manipur
Centre Approves Construction Of 5,000 Houses For Displaced People In Manipur

Another X user wrote, "We enjoyed a lot sir, These expressions of MB are what we have been missing from his movies. Thank you AI (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "The content landscape is definitely transforming. While traditional cinema faces challenges, the bar for quality storytelling hasn't dropped. If anything, audiences now have more choices and expect better narratives. Cinema's evolution is reshaping, not necessarily dying (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rajamouli and Mahesh have not yet reacted to their viral AI-generated fight video.

Read Also
Bahubali The Epic On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About SS Rajamouli’s Saga Starring Prabhas...
article-image

Varanasi Release Date

Meanwhile, Varanasi, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, is slated to release on April 7, 2027. It is a Telugu film, but will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. A few months ago, the first look of the film was released in Hyderabad at a grand event.

Follow us on