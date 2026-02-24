Varanasi: SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Get Into A Massive Physical Fight? Ram Gopal Varma Says, 'Cinema Is Dead' - Watch Viral Video

Ram Gopal Varma Tweets Video Of SS Rajamouli Fighting With Mahesh Babu |

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, on Tuesday, tweeted a video, in which we can see that SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, who have teamed up for the film Varanasi, are having a massive physical fight with each other. RGV tweeted the video and wrote, "CINEMA IS DEAD (sic)."

Well, at first glimpse, you will feel that the actor-director duo is actually having a physical fight. But well, it is an AI-generated video, and that's why the Rangeela filmmaker in the caption wrote that 'cinema is dead' because AI is taking over. Check out the tweet and the video below...

CINEMA IS DEAD https://t.co/JUPhPHPTDz — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 24, 2026

Netizens React To Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's AI Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "Not Cinema .. Rather Directors, Producers, Artists .. etc are dead .. Look at the positive side .. Anyone can make a movie .. Wow .. Got a brilliant script go make a movie .. Wanna try a scene before execution try it with AI first and why not (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "We enjoyed a lot sir, These expressions of MB are what we have been missing from his movies. Thank you AI (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "The content landscape is definitely transforming. While traditional cinema faces challenges, the bar for quality storytelling hasn't dropped. If anything, audiences now have more choices and expect better narratives. Cinema's evolution is reshaping, not necessarily dying (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rajamouli and Mahesh have not yet reacted to their viral AI-generated fight video.

Varanasi Release Date

Meanwhile, Varanasi, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, is slated to release on April 7, 2027. It is a Telugu film, but will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. A few months ago, the first look of the film was released in Hyderabad at a grand event.