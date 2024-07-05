 Vanessa Hudgens SLAMS Paps For Clicking Her Newborn As She Exits From Hospital In Wheelchair: 'Privacy Was Exploited'
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker married in an intimate bohemian ceremony on December 2 last year in Tulum, Mexico.

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Vanessa Hudgens lashed out at the paparazzi for revealing the birth of his first child on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the actor-singer slammed the paparazzi for disrespecting and exploiting the family's privacy.

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long-lens camera feeding the media," she wrote.

High School Musical Fame Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
Photo Via Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram

Vanessa has not yet shared pictures of her baby on her social media accounts.

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker, welcomed their first child on Thursday. As per TMZ, the couple, who started dating in 2020 and tied the knot in Mexico in 2023, were recently spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital with their newborn.

TMZ published the first photos of Vanessa leaving the hospital. In the images, Vanessa is seen in a wheelchair, assisted by a nurse, holding her newborn. Cole Tucker walks behind her, ensuring his family's safety.

Vanessa announced her pregnancy on the Oscars 2024 red carpet. She and Cole Tucker married in an intimate bohemian ceremony on December 2 last year in Tulum, Mexico.

In a recent interview with E!, Vanessa spoke about her career aspirations and her desire for her children to appreciate her work.

She said, "I'll show my kids all my work. That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

Vanessa was last seen in Bad Boys: Ride or Die alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler call it quits after dating for over 8 years
She was previously linked to actors Austin Butler and Zac Efron.

