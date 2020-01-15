Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler call it quits after dating for over 8 years

Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have reportedly called it quits after more than eight years of dating.
A source confirmed to People magazine that the couple, who had been in a long-distance relationship as they filmed projects in different countries, have broken up.
The representatives for the actors could not be reached for comment.
Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, were first spotted together in 2011.
"The Princess Switch" actor publicly celebrated Bulter's birthday in August 2019.
"Happy birthday to my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything. 28 is going to be..." she wrote on Instagram.
Hudgens is filming "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" and Butler will play Elvis Presley in an untitled biopic, which is under production.
