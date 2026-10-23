Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Speaks To Daler Mehndi Amid Controversy: 'Our Endeavour Is To Move Past This Sequence Of Events'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday (October 23) spoke to singer Daler Mehndi following the controversy over the treatment meted out to him by state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal during a public event. Dhami said his government wants to move beyond the recent incident and promote mutual dialogue, harmony and positivity.

The Chief Minister also stressed that Uttarakhand has always welcomed and respected art, culture and artistes.

His remarks come after Uniyal faced criticism for confronting Mehndi on stage during a cultural event on Sunday, with several people demanding an apology from the minister and intervention from Dhami.

Sharing details of his conversation with the singer on X, Dhami said, "I spoke with the renowned singer, Daler Mehndi, over the phone to inquire about his well-being. During the conversation, we also discussed the recent sequence of events."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's post:

प्रसिद्ध गायक श्री @dalermehndi जी से फोन पर वार्ता कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना। इस दौरान विगत दिनों हुए घटनाक्रम के संबंध में भी चर्चा हुई। देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड ‘अतिथि देवो भवः’ की समृद्ध परंपरा का संवाहक है। हमारी लोकसंस्कृति, आत्मीय आतिथ्य और सौहार्द की भावना ही देवभूमि की विशिष्ट पहचान है। यहां कला, संस्कृति और कलाकारों का सदैव स्वागत एवं सम्मान किया जाता रहा है। हमारा प्रयास है कि इस घटनाक्रम को पीछे छोड़कर आपसी संवाद, सौहार्द और सकारात्मकता की भावना के साथ आगे बढ़ा जाए। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 23, 2026

He added, "The land of Uttarakhand - 'Devbhoomi' - upholds the rich tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Our folk culture, warm hospitality, and spirit of harmony define the unique identity of Devbhoomi. Art, culture, and artists have always been welcomed and respected here. Our endeavour is to move past this sequence of events and move forward in a spirit of mutual dialogue, harmony, and positivity."

Dhami had also spoken to Mehndi's brother, singer Mika Singh, on Thursday.

What Happened Between Daler Mehndi And Subodh Uniyal?

The controversy began on Sunday night when Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, in the New Tehri area. The cultural event was organised by the Uttarakhand government.

A video from the event went viral on social media, showing Uniyal walking onto the stage and questioning the singer. The minister was heard asking Mehndi if he was drunk because he appeared unable to speak properly. The 59-year-old singer, known for songs such as 'Tunak Tunak Tun', 'Bolo Ta Ra' and 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle', was heard saying "sorry".

The incident drew criticism, with several people extending their support to Mehndi.

Responding to the backlash, Uniyal said the singer should have informed the organisers beforehand if he was unwell and should not have come to perform. He also alleged that Mehndi was lip-syncing while the music played in the background. The minister said that, as a public representative associated with the event's organising committee, he faced pressure from people who wanted the issue to be questioned.

Mika Singh Says Daler Mehndi Wants To End The Matter

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Mika Singh said his brother was happy with the support he had received and appreciated Dhami's response to the controversy.

"Daler ji is happy because the first call I got was from Dhami sahab and he spoke very well to me. He was very polite. He said, 'the whole of Uttarakhand is not like this. People here are good and we all love you. And we all love artists. You should come to Uttarakhand soon. We will treat you with respect. And whatever has happened, it should not happen like this. And we all apologize," Mika said.

Earlier, during a press conference, Mika admitted that he was scared when he first posted a video criticising the minister's treatment of his brother. "...This concerned my own brother. I will request you all to pray that his health is better and he soon performs in front of you all," Mika told reporters.

Mika maintained that his brother had attended the event as a guest and that the minister's remarks had affected the singer's public image. He also said Mehndi now wanted to put the controversy behind him.