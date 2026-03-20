 Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Takes A Decent Start; Collects ₹31.50 Crore
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Takes A Decent Start; Collects ₹31.50 Crore

Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released on March 19, 2026. The film has taken a decent opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 31.50 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection |

Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh was expected to take the box office by storm, but the film has taken a decent opening. It has failed to beat the first-day collection of Kalyan's last release, They Call Him OG, which had taken a bumper opening of Rs. 63.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has collected Rs. 31.50 crore on its day one, which is a decent amount. The opening should have been better, as there was even the Ugadi festival on Thursday.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Bugdet

According to reports, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is made on a whopping budget of Rs. 150 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a jump at the box office over the weekend. There's Eid on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see that the movie's collection will get a boost or not.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Reviews

Ustaad Bhagat Singh has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. A netizen tweeted, "#UstaadBhagatSingh: Works for Fans, Misses as a Film - 2.25 Positives: - #PawanKalyan - Dialogues - References & ee manase song - Bgm. Negatives: - Routine story - Weak writing - Dull screenplay - Forced comedy - Female leads characterizations (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Just watched Ustaad Bhagat Singh and no wonder everyone’s talking across industries! Sreeleela is here to stay (sic)."

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One more netizen tweeted, "#UstaadBhagatSingh 2nd half is purely for fans, with a few portions that work well. However, the outdated screenplay, forced emotions, and over-the-top elevations may not connect with neutral audiences. Overall, it might satisfy fans, but general audiences could find it boring (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar, and it also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban.

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