'I Have Enough Common Sense...': Ustaad Bhagat Singh Director Harish Shankar Apologises To Mahesh Babu Fans After Controversial Tweet Reply

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Director Harish Shankar Apologises To Mahesh Babu Fans

Director Harish Shankar, who is awaiting the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan, sparked controversy after he replied to a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that seemingly took a dig at actor Mahesh Babu and his film collections. Screenshots of the reply quickly went viral, drawing immediate criticism from Mahesh Babu's fanbase.

Harish Shankar Apologises To Mahesh Babu's Fans

Shankar later issued a clarification, stating that the reply was posted unintentionally.

On Wednesday, March 11, issuing a statement, Harish wrote that he had a busy day on Tuesday, during which he was replying to journalists, fans, and well-wishers who appreciated the promo. In the rush, he replied to a tweet without fully reading it. Soon after, his team alerted him and asked him to read the tweet completely, only then did he realise his mistake.

'I Have Immense Respect For Mahesh Babu'

He then went on to say, "I have immense respect for Superstar Mahesh Babu garu. In fact, I have always believed that many records will be created under his name with 'Varanasi'. This was an unintentional mistake with absolutely no intention to hurt him or his fans. You can even check the tweets I posted on his birthday about Pokiri to understand the love and respect I have for him."

Harish Shankar Calls It 'Unintentional Mistake'

Harish apologised to Mahesh Babu and his fans for hurting their sentiments, adding that for a film to create records, it needs the love and support of fans of all heroes and families alike. He said he has enough common sense not to post such things when his own film is releasing in just 10 days, calling it an 'unintentional mistake,' and urging them to continue supporting his upcoming film.