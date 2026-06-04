'Uss Situation Mein Thi Ke Main Suicide Karlo...': Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Social Media Backlash After She Confessed To Filing Fake Sexual Harassment Case Against BGPH Producer

Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Social Media Backlash | Instagram

Actress Shilpa Shinde, during a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, made a big revelation that many years ago, amid the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy, she had filed a fake sexual harassment case against the show's producer, Sanjay Kohli. Soon, netizens started slamming her and even demanded her arrest for filing a fake case.

Now, Shilpa has reacted to the social media backlash, and she shared a video about it on Instagram. The actress captioned the video as, "Passing judgment on a single line without watching the entire podcast is a poor approach by paid PR. Thanks to my well-wishers for understanding me (sic)." Watch the video below...

In the video, Shilpa says, "I usually don't read comments because I know what my fans will write for me. If you watch Bharti ji and Harsh's podcast, you'll see the comments there too. After this PR campaign and the comments that are coming in, I want to tell those people that you reap what you sow. Without understanding the situation, people are writing all kinds of things. I knew this was going to happen because the world never appreciates anything good."

"I am not standing in front of you to justify myself. I am standing in front of my own conscience because that lie was a lie. Nobody asked me to say it. I could never live with that lie. I had to say it someday. You don't know what happened to me at that time. May God never let any of you or your family go through such a situation. I know what that phase was like," she added.

Shilpa further stated that she didn't do the case for money. She had already left the show.

Shilpa Shinde Shares Fan Moment After Bigg Boss

In the video, Shilpa says that she met a guy after Bigg Boss who told her that his father had died by suicide because of an issue at work, and that he, too, was supposed to do the same. He was writing a suicide note, but the actress inspired him when he watched her in Bigg Boss.

Shilpa Shinde Apologises To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer

The actress further said, "I am sorry. The word 'sorry' is very small, but he also knows the situation I was in. At that time, I felt I had no other option. I was in a state where I wanted to commit suicide."

Shilpa said that no one supported her at that time, so she doesn't expect anyone to support her now. She said, "Jo bhauk rahe hai kutte, unko bhaukne do."