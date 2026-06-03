'Woh Jhooth Tha': Shilpa Shinde Reveals She Filed Fake Sexual Harassment Case Against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer; National Commission For Men Demands Her Arrest

Shilpa Shinde Confesses To Filing Fake Sexual Harassment Case Against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer | Instagram

Actress Shilpa Shinde was recently seen having a chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya, and during the podcast, while talking about the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy, the actress made a BIG revelation. She confessed that she had filed a fake sexual harassment case against the producer of the show, Sanjay Kohli.

While talking about the controversy, Shilpa told Bharti and Haarsh, "Maine mere producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kar diya tha, kyunke mere paas koi raasta nahi tha, aur tab main usme se nikle ho, settlement hoke. Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya, aur maine case ussi basis pe kiya (I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option, and then I got out of it by reaching a settlement. No producer supported him, and I filed the case on that basis)."

She added, "Police toh FIR karne ke liye sidha yeh bolti hai ke aapko ganda likhna padega, and I am from a law background. Uss waqt mere doston ne bhi kaha tha, mere jo friend hai, kyunke woh Marathi mein likhna tha. Toh unhone kaha ke tum kya kar rahi ho, tumko pata hai? Maine kaha mere paas koi raasta hie nahi hai (The police simply say you'll have to write something obscene to file an FIR, and I'm from a legal background. My friends also mentioned this at the time, because it had to be written in Marathi. They asked, 'Do you know what you're doing?' I said, 'I have no choice'."

Shilpa Shinde On How Sanjay Kohli Reacted To The Case

Further talking about how the producer reacted, she said, "Woh khud bhi bol rahe the, Sanjay Kohli, ke aap logone chaaron tarafse uske raaste bandh kar diye hain, toh woh chappar faad ke niklegi hie na. Bichara woh banda usme badnaam ho gaya. Main aaj iske through bol rahi hoon, woh jhooth tha. Yeh main aaj first time confess kar rahi hoon. Fir hamari settlement hui (He himself was saying, Sanjay Kohli, that you guys have blocked her path from all sides, so she will definitely try to come out of it. That guy became infamous in this. I am speaking through this (podcast) today; that was a lie. I am confessing this for the first time today. Then we reached a settlement)."

National Commission For Men Demands Shilpa Shinde's Arrests

National Commission for Men shared the clip from Shilpa's interview, and they have demanded that the actress be arrested for filing a fake sexual harassment case. Check out their tweet below...

Dear @MumbaiPolice please arrest Shilpa Shinde for lodging a false sexual harassment case against her producer. pic.twitter.com/JZCJY6XZLA — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 2, 2026

Even netizens are quite shocked with Shilpa's confession.