'Indian TV Sets Can Be Traumatising': Bigg Boss Fame Bebika Dhurve Backs Shilpa Shinde After Her Shocking False Harassment Case Revelation

Bebika Dhurve Defends Shilpa Shinde Online | Photo Via YouTube/@Bharti TV

TV actress Shilpa Shinde recently made a shocking revelation, stating that the sexual harassment case she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false and was initiated because she felt she had no other option during her dispute with the show's producers. After her statement, she faced massive backlash on social media.

Bebika Dhurve Defends Shilpa Shinde Online

Amid the trolling, Bigg Boss fame Bebika Dhurve has now come out in support of Shilpa. Commenting on her Instagram post, she wrote, "Indian TV sets and work spaces can be so traumatizing.. it really deteriorates a person mental and emotional peace.. keeps you financially so drained and broke... She is a brave strong soul to speak up about it... there is a reason I dont do TV shows anymore.. reality TV is actually the best thing that happened to me."

What Shilpa Shinde Said

Appearing on Bharti Singh's podcast Bharti TV, Shilpa said, "Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing maine apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kar diya tha kyun ki mere pass koi raasta nahi tha, aur tab main uss main se nikli hoon settle hoke."

"Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur maine case usi basis pe kiya, police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from law background. Main aaj iske through bol rahi hoon woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hoon sach much. Phir hamari settlement hui aur jo hamari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha voh clear hua."

Shilpa also revealed that relations between her and the makers have improved significantly over the years.

As of now, Shilpa Shinde has not yet officially reacted to the backlash.