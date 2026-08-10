'Uska Buddhi Brasht Hogaya Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda Being Spotted With Alleged Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar At Airport - Watch Video

Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda Being Spotted With Komal Rani Swarnkar | Instagram

In one of her earlier interviews, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, had hinted that maybe the actor is having an affair with a girl named Komal. A few weeks ago, Govinda announced a film titled Roopa with an actress named Komal Rani Swarnkar, and a couple of days ago, he was spotted with her at the Mumbai airport. Now, Sunita has reacted to the two being spotted together.

When paparazzi asked her about Govinda and Komal, Sunita said, "Woh kahawat suna hai 'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi'. Uska buddhi brasht hogaya hai. Isliye yeh sab karta hai (There's a saying, 'In times of destruction, the intellect becomes corrupted'. His intellect has become corrupted. That's why he does all this)."

When the paparazzi told Sunita that in comments people are calling Govinda 'Cheater No. 1', she said, "Yeh question mujhe Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai, kyunke main kuch bolti ho toh sab mujhe troll karte hai. Main chahti ho Govinda ke fans aur media iss chiz ka jawab de. Mujhse mat pucho mujhe koi interest bhi nahi hai. Jab main sach bolti ho sab mujhe gaaliyan dete hai. (I want to ask this question to Govinda's fans, because whenever I say something, everyone trolls me. I want Govinda's fans and the media to answer this. Don't ask me; I'm not interested. When I say the truth people abuse me (sic)."

Govinda on Sunita's allegations

During a podcast with ANI, Govinda opened up about Sunita's allegations that he had multiple affairs. The actor seemingly accepted it and said, "I was so innocent till the age of 34 that even I feel embarrassed myself why I was so innocent."

The actor further said, "Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai (If you stay within a sweet shop, but remain hungry, then it's very sad)."

Sunita Ahuja in Lock Upp

Meanwhile, Sunita participated in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix, and Govinda and his daughter Tina Ahuja had come together to take her back home.