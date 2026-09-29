Urvashi Rautela Seeks ₹7,000 Crore In Damages From LA-Based AI Company, Alleges It Used Her Name To Generate Billions

Urvashi Rautela Threatens Legal Action Against AI Company | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Urvashi Rautela's team has issued a strongly worded statement alleging the unauthorized use of her name, images and videos by a Los Angeles-based artificial intelligence company. According to the statement, the company allegedly used Rautela's name and visual content without obtaining the necessary authorization or permission, while its business has purportedly generated billions of dollars in value.

Urvashi Rautela Threatens Legal Action Against AI Company

On Tuesday, September 29, Urvashi shared a joint post with her team addressing the matter and announcing that legal remedies were being pursued against the company.

The statement read, "We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at ₹7,000 crore against the Los Angeles-based company. Their business has allegedly generated billions of dollars in value by using Urvashi's name, images and videos without authorization."

Check it out:

Urvashi Rautela Seeks Rs 7,000 Crore In Damages

The statement further issued a direct message to the company, saying, "Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi's name out of your business unless you have permission."

Rautela's team has said that it is currently assessing damages at Rs 7,000 crore and pursuing appropriate legal remedies. The statement did not identify the Los Angeles-based company by name.

The allegations centre on the claimed use of Rautela's identity and visual material in connection with the company's business without her authorization. The actress's team has maintained that any use of her name, photographs or videos requires permission.

Work Front

Urvashi was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, which was a small role.

Recentky, Urvashi was seen in Inspector Avinash season 2, starring Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Rajniesh Duggal, and Freddy Darwala.

